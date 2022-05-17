Olmsted County approves $4.8 million in project funding

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Olmsted County Board of Commissioners has approved $4.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding for several projects.
The federal dollars are intended to help mitigate COVID-19 impacts on vulnerable populations, public works, and county operations. This $4.8 million will go toward:
A $3 million initiative focused on groundwater protection and soil health.
A $500,000 investment toward the Child Care Benefit Cliff project to support clients working to get off of public benefits and out of poverty.
$420,000 to fix failing sewer systems serving trailer parks in Zumbro Ridge.
$300,000 for expanded mental health support and truancy prevention in elementary schools and an additional $265,000 investment will continue mental health support and truancy prevention in secondary schools.
A two-year investment of $232,500 for mental health stabilization through county employees.
$125,000 toward expanded therapy services provided by Family Services Rochester for adolescents.
“We want to be thoughtful about how we’re spending ARPA funds. Further, we want them to be generational investments that will have an impact for years to come,” says Commissioner Mark Thein. “These funds will allow us to provide additional resources to expand services and protect resources meeting long-term needs for housing, mental well-being, and safe environments.”
The Board of commissioners has $5.8 million of ARPA funding available for future projects.
"The ARPA money is vital to our efforts to maintain strong mental health capabilities and improve the county's built and natural resources," says County Administrator Heidi Welsch. "These are investments that will improve the quality of life for residents in Olmsted County."