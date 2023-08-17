Olmsted County applying for funding for a larger homeless shelter

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County is preparing a pitch to receive ten million dollars of state funding after a recent survey shows homelessness peaked in the past three years.
This funding is part of the hundred million dollars dedicated to homeless shelters passed in the Minnesota legislature earlier this year.
The survey indicates since 2021, the number of unsheltered people increased by over 200%, with 119 more people becoming homeless in the past two years.
The county is hoping to replace the existing Rochester Community Warming Center with a larger homeless shelter. It's aiming to double the number of beds with more social services to offer. the county believes the decline in affordable housing is increasing homelessness.
"We are definitely losing affordable units so as you think of somebody who might have social security income, that is roughly a thousand dollars a month. Its hard to find an apartment, a one bedroom apartment, for even less than one thousand dollars a month, so you can see it doesn't really add up," said Mary O'Neil, Housing Program Manager of Olmsted County.
O'Neil believes this opportunity may not come again.
"We likely wont see that happen again, so now is really the opportunity to apply for that funding so that we can build something that meets our needs now and can be flexible into the future as well," said O'Neil.
The county is planning to apply for the funding by September 21st.