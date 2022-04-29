Olmsted County and the City of Rochester join forces in the “House America" effort to combat homelessness

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County and the City of Rochester have officially joined the “House America" effort to combat homelessness.
Elected officials joined Friday at Olmsted County's newest transitional housing facility, located at 105 Broadway Avenue North in Rochester, a former nursing facility that closed in 2020.
Olmsted County dedicated $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds to buy the building.
The building will provide housing for people experiencing homelessness.
Regional director for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Diane Shelley, leads the House America initiative for Minnesota.
“Housing is a fundamental right it's a human right. And only through making sure everyone has safe affordable housing, does our communities grow,” says Shelley.
By signing the House America initiative, Olmsted County has made a commitment to ensure that at least one hundred people will be rehoused and continue to create new housing units within the county.
“We are just ecstatic about it. Because it moves the needle forward. It means that the money that HUD makes available to these entities is being put to work. So we are really excited,” says Shelley.
County leaders say they've created more than 200 new housing opportunities for the homeless and provided services to help them thrive.