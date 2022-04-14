Olmsted County and Rochester leaders meet with Gov. Walz to discuss public safety funding

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Gov. Tim Walz stopped in Rochester at the Olmsted County Government center for a public safety roundtable at 2 p.m. on Thursday.
Walz has been traveling across Minnesota, touting the benefits of his administration's proposed $300 million dollar public safety bill.
If passed, localities in Minnesota could receive public safety funding based on population per capita, which Walz said is an average of $240,000 per town.
However, Rochester could receive more than $2 million dollars per year.
Walz met with Rochester Mayor Kim Norton, Rochester Chief of Police Jim Franklin, Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson, State Rep. Tina Liebling, Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington and Rochester Fire Chief Eric Kerska.
Walz asked Norton and Franklin about the biggest issues facing law enforcement.
Norton and Franklin said retention and hiring, along with rising crime and PTSD services for employees, was at the top of the list.
"Some have retired early and said they have had enough. We have had some PTSD concerns, COVID, is a huge concern for us but I am proud of our track record, my hires, have been women and people of color. So, we very much have had that question in mind. That was then, this was now. We just need bodies in the door," Franklin said.
Walz also commented on the success of community engagement practices RPD has carried out, which includes Safe City Nights and the department's partnership with the Community Engagement Response Team (CERT).
Walz said his administration's approach of letting law enforcement use the money as needed, rather than a blanket directive, will help address issues specific to a locality.
"That is why I think this approach to it, of funding, funding it locally, great fungibility. We have to keep track of our money and make sure there is not fraud or abuse but the usage of it is there. So, I think telling that story seeing the successes we get, your data shows it, your number shows it, it is working. Then I think trying to adapt that but like I said not all communities are the same. Whether it would work in Moorhead or not, we leave that for the folks of Moorhead to decide," Walz said.
Walz said Olmsted County could receive more than $725,000 dollars in public safety funds.