Olmsted County and Family Promise Rochester enter first stages of housing partnership

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH 9 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.

* WHERE...southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors, may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday across
southeast Minnesota.

Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity will create an
environment favorable for two types of pollutants (Volatile Organic
Compounds and Nitrogen Oxides) to react in the air to produce ground-
level ozone. These pollutants will be transported by southerly winds
from the Chicago area, northeast Iowa, and southeast Minnesota.

Ozone will be highest during the afternoon and early evening hours
when sunshine is most abundant, and temperatures are highest. Ozone
will be low in the morning, late evening, and overnight. Ozone
levels are expected to reach the orange air quality index (AQI)
category, a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeast Minnesota. The alert area includes Rochester and Winona.
In the orange area, sensitive groups should limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who are
active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution, such
as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area and to;
sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert notifications by;
email, text message, phone, or the EPA AirNow mobile app, visit;
https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-climate/current-air-;
quality-conditions. You can find additional information about health;
and air quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air-water-land-;
climate/air-quality-and-health.

Olmsted County and Family Promise Rochester enter first stages of housing partnership

Olmsted County is entering a preliminary agreement to work with Family Promise Rochester to provide the non-profit with more housing. KIMT News 3's Brandon Cote tells us what's in the agreement and how it will benefit both the homeless and the county

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Board of Commissioners and Family Promise Rochester agree on a six month memorandum of understanding to begin talks of the county leasing a housing facility to the nonprofit.

The memorandum of understanding states both parties agree to non-committal legal agreement intending to draw out a lease for the county to lease out the building on 1621 10th St. SE.

Throughout the six months of the memorandum of understanding, the nonprofit will have the time to begin planning out the transition and fundraising money to house more families. Family Promise Rochester is hoping to expand it's staff with the new facility.

"Ideally we would have an IT staff. Ideally we would have a mental health professional, but a lot of it depends on what funding we get," said Executive Director of Family Promise Rochester, Erin Sinnwell.

The next step is for the county and nonprofit to create a lease agreement by the end of the year, which is expected to be about three to five year contract.

