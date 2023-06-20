Olmsted County and Family Promise Rochester enter first stages of housing partnership

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Olmsted County Board of Commissioners and Family Promise Rochester agree on a six month memorandum of understanding to begin talks of the county leasing a housing facility to the nonprofit.
The memorandum of understanding states both parties agree to non-committal legal agreement intending to draw out a lease for the county to lease out the building on 1621 10th St. SE.
Throughout the six months of the memorandum of understanding, the nonprofit will have the time to begin planning out the transition and fundraising money to house more families. Family Promise Rochester is hoping to expand it's staff with the new facility.
"Ideally we would have an IT staff. Ideally we would have a mental health professional, but a lot of it depends on what funding we get," said Executive Director of Family Promise Rochester, Erin Sinnwell.
The next step is for the county and nonprofit to create a lease agreement by the end of the year, which is expected to be about three to five year contract.