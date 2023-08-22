Olmsted County and City of Rochester offer tips on beating the heat

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Olmsted County and the City of Rochester are trying to help residents deal with this extreme heat wave.
Olmsted County Public Health is encouraging residents to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and using air-conditioning. If air-conditioning is not available, seek public buildings during the heat of the day such as libraries and community centers, malls, and movie theaters. Children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, even for a few minutes or the windows rolled down.
Some refuges from high temperatures include:
- Rochester Public Library is open from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.
- The following beaches and splash pads in Rochester and Olmsted County are free to the public:
o Foster Arend Park (4051 E. River Road NE, Rochester) is open from Noon – 8 p.m.
o Cascade Lake Beach (88 23rd Avenue SW, Rochester) is open from 6 a.m. to dusk.
o The swimming beach at Chester Woods Park is open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
o The Lincolnshire Splash Pad (5276 Members Pkwy NW) is open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
- Salvation Army’s Community Center (20 1st Ave NE, Rochester) is open from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Rochester Public Transit (RPT) offers free rides to people seeking refuge from the conditions when the National Weather Service declares that a Heat Advisory or Excessive Heat Warning is in effect. Let an RPT driver know you are looking for a “cool place to be,” and no fare will be charged. Be aware that not all buses return on the same route, so please check with the driver to be sure you do not wind up far from home.
Other tips on dealing with extreme heat are:
- Use air-conditioning or spend time in air-conditioned locations.
- Limit your time outdoors. Minimize outdoor activities such as sports, lawn mowing, and home improvement projects.
- Take frequent breaks if you must be outside.
- Minimize direct exposure to the sun.
- Stay hydrated – drink water or nonalcoholic fluids.
- Take a cool bath or shower.
- Wear loose fitting, light-colored clothes.
- Check on your neighbors, friends, and family members – especially those who are older and/or have health issues.
- At home, consider:
o Small adjustments to your AC thermostat can still keep you comfortable without spending significantly more on your energy usage.
o Use ceiling fans to help move air around in your home.
o Use window shades and curtains to keep the solar gain from entering your home during the hot midday time.
The following events in Rochester have also been canceled.
- Rochester Public Library has cancelled outdoor activities, including BookBike and Storytime at the Bookmobiles, through August 23. The Peregrine Falcons Live program that was scheduled for August 23 has also been cancelled. Please visit the Library Calendar and Bookmobile Calendar for latest schedules and information.
- Safe City Nights scheduled for August 22 has been cancelled.
- The Rochester Civic Music forWARD concert scheduled for August 23 at White Oaks Park is expected to be cancelled or moved to an alternative location. An update will be provided via press release, social media and here.