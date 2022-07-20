Olmsted County 2022 Resident Survey results show high-level results

ROCHESTER, Minn. - High-level results from the Olmsted County 2022 Resident Survey.
The county has been conducting the resident survey since 2008, using it as a tool to understand the needs of residents, as well as their experience with Olmsted County government.
The main focus of the survey is to get residents perceptions of quality of life and gain response to county programs and services.
2022 results highlight overall quality of life continues to be high in Olmsted County, and rated higher than national benchmarks as a place to raise a family and work.
“So many of our services rank higher than national benchmark counties in the survey, and we feel very proud of that. we also learn about our employees and the customer service we're providing,” says Director of Policy, Analysis, and Communication Debra Ehret Miller.
This year found an increase in how much residents value parks and amenities provided to community.
“We're happy to see that and happy to continue improvements to parks, trails and other amenities that attribute to parks, trails, and other qualities of life in Olmsted County,” she adds.
Miller says they are continuously working to improve how they inform and engage residents.
Olmsted County plans to conduct the survey again in 2025, or every 3 years.
View the full results of the survey here.