"Olde Brick House" prepares for St. Patrick's Day

ROCHESTER, Minn.-Saint Patrick's Day is coming up soon, and a local, Irish pub is gearing up for it. Olde Brick House has been cooking around 80 to 90 pounds of corn beef a day and are getting ready to start making shepherd's pies for Saint Patrick's Day. The day gives the business a big boost. On the big day, they'll be opening up half an hour earlier than they normally do.
“Saint Patrick’s Day does get hectic, but it’s the hectic that keeps me coming back to the kitchen. I wouldn’t be good at a desk job. I wouldn’t be good at sitting in front of a desk all day. I l-I love being on my feet. I love working with people on a day-to-day basis, and I’ve got-we’ve got the-one of the greatest teams I think here in Rochester in that restaurant right there," Justin Berhow, the executive chef for Olde Brick House, said.
They'll also have live music and drink specials on Saint Patrick's Day.