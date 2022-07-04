Old Vapor of Smoke Fireworks sees last minute sales

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Fireworks are a huge part of many families' Independence Day celebrations. According to Vapor of Smoke Fireworks owner Tim Bachtle the rush to buy fireworks took place before the holiday.
Bachtle says because of the rain he only had a few customers on Monday morning. he tells KIMT News 3 July 3 and July 4 are usually when he gets half of his business.
"In the past, I'd be really nervous about rain on July 4 because it has a tendency to hit the sales pretty hard but because July 3rd was so successful, it takes alot of stress off of July 4," explains Bachtle.
Bachtle had a limited supply of fireworks left in stock on Monday morning. This was enough for one suburban Twin Cities family shopping for a last minute bang.
"Our son Lee has been bugging us all weekend that we need to have our own fireworks for at home or cabin trips, things like that," says Gina Tupper, a visitor spending Independence Day in The Med City.
If you're planning on setting off fireworks tonight remember to never point the fireworks at anything and always have a water source nearby.