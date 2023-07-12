Old rail bridge over Cedar River closed to public in Mower County

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – An abandoned railroad bridge over the Cedar River at Ramsey Mill Pond is being indefinitely closed to the public.
Bridge co-owners Mower County and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources agreed to the closure. Relocated in 1911 to its present-day site, the bridge has deteriorating, wooden planks that include some planks with large holes. The bridge also does not have railings on its sides and the overall structure is showing signs of needing rehabilitation or replacement.
Previously, people could enter the bridge from the county’s property on the west end or the trail on the state’s Wild Indigo Scientific and Natural Area from the east. The county owns the bridge’s west half and the state owns its east half.
The Cedar River Watershed District says conservative estimates at this point total more than $500,000 to repair the 220-foot-long bridge. Officials plan to conduct further studies on the bridge’s deficiencies and safety concerns to determine the depth of work needed to reopen the crossing to the public and the estimated cost for that work. This will include evaluating the steel structure and its concrete foundations.
This bridge is part of the former Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Paul & Pacific Railroad railbed that crossed the Cedar River and built in the early 1870s with horse-drawn graders and manpower. This railroad was one of the oldest in the State of Minnesota, according to a DNR report in 1983, but was abandoned in 1980 as part of a 100-mile section from La Crescent to Ramsey, which was a village north of Austin with two railroads running through it. In August 1911, the Southern Minnesota Railway replaced a wooden crossing with today’s bridge made from steel. Concrete abutments holding up the bridge were created about six months before that.