Old Log Cabin Grill to be dismantled after city grants approval

ROCHESTER, Minn.-The Heritage Preservation Commission approved a request for demolition or dismantling of the Log Cabin Grill, the last building on the property still on the HPC's potential landmark list, on Tuesday.
Owner and son of the motel and grill's founders Ben and Helen Mitchell, Lloyd Mitchell, said the family wants to clean up the grounds and eventually sell the land where the motel and grill were in operation.
"I would like to get the property cleaned up. We have taken down a bunch of trees and there is some dirt work that needs to be done. I would just like to make that a piece of property that looks halfway decent on Marion Road," Mitchell said.
The Log Cabin Motel and Grill opened around 1947, with the former operating until 1986 and the latter closing its doors in 2011.
Mitchell said the remaining Log Cabin Grill was given to David Hewitt in 2017, and said Hewitt plans on dismantling and moving the cabin.
"We finally got something going here in the last couple of months and he promised to me that he is going to take the building and disassemble it and put it back together," Mitchell said.
Hewitt has already removed most of the cabin's interior, as well as the cabin's exterior signs, according to Mitchell.
Mitchell said he has heard from neighbors and former customers about how they cherish the times they had at the former cabin grill.
One of those former customers includes John Kruesel, owner of John Kruesel's General Merchandise Store in downtown Rochester, who said he will always remember the hot authentic breakfast that was cooked up by Helen Mitchell.
"My fondest, fondest memories are the sourdough pancakes, the thick farm bacon and the coffee. I mean the real coffee that had more caffeine in it than liquid and that was a place you would spend the morning talking to neighbors, talking to the people in the city of Rochester, getting familiar with what's going on," Kruesel said.
The HPC will still have to remove the Log Cabin Grill from the potential landmark list and will take up the item at its next meeting on July 26.