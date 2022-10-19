Oklahoma woman sentenced for bringing meth into southern Minnesota

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Oklahoma woman has been sentenced for bringing methamphetamine from Texas to southern Minnesota.
Randi Lynn Laumbach, 41 of Lawton, OK, was ordered Wednesday to spend four years on supervised probation and pay a $500 fine. Laumbach will be allowed to serve her probation in her home state.
She was stopped on October 3, 2021, for speeding and weaving across the road on Interstate 90 near mile marker 164 in Freeborn County. Laumbach reportedly told state troopers she was making a round-trip drive from Texas to Rochester.
Court documents state a K9 unit was called in and indicated drugs inside Laumbach’s vehicle. Investigators say a search then found 2.2 pounds of meth and a .22 caliber handgun in the vehicle.
Laumbach was charged with a first-degree aggravated drug crime but pleaded guilty to a reduced count of second-degree possession of meth.