Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Temporary Decrease In The Precipitation...

.Some drier air was working into parts of the area this evening
and has been responsible for a temporary decrease in the
precipitation across parts of northeast Iowa and southeast
Minnesota. This drier air will move across much of the rest of the
area with a decrease in the precipitation before another round of
widespread precipitation moves in overnight.

For the rest of the evening, expect mainly snow north of
Interstate 90, although this could be mixed with some sleet or
freezing drizzle at times. Farther south, expect freezing rain and
sleet to be the main precipitation types. Overnight into Thursday
morning, all the precipitation is expected to switch over to snow.

Winds will continue to gust into the 25 to 35 mph range cause some
drifting snow, especially on ridge tops, higher terrain and open
areas.

Some power outages have occurred this evening across portions of
Grant County in southwest Wisconsin.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation. Additional snow
accumulations of 4 to 9 inches and ice accumulations of a
light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and central, north
central and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

In Minnesota, visit 511mn.org for road conditions. In Wisconsin,
visit 511wi.gov for road conditions.

Oklahoma State upsets Cyclone to take 3rd in Big 12, 73-68

  • Updated
Oklahoma State Iowa State Feb 22 2023

Iowa State guard Ashley Joens (24) loses control of the ball while defended by Oklahoma State forward Taylen Collins, left, in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Anna Gret Asi capped Oklahoma State's best 3-point shooting night of the season with a clutch, tightly contested shot in the final minute and the Cowgirls topped No. 20 Iowa State 73-68 on Wednesday night in a showdown for third place in the Big 12 Conference.

Asi made the score 71-66 as the shot clock expired with 49 seconds to play, making Oklahoma State 8 of 12 behind the line.

The Cyclones had a chance to tie the game but air-balled a 3-pointer with 4.1 seconds to play and then had to foul three times before sending the Cowgirls to the line. Lexy Keys wrapped it up with .4 to go.

Terryn Milton scored 15 points to lead Oklahoma State (20-7, 10-5), which has won six straight. Taylen Collins added 14 points and Asi had 10. The Cowgirls hit at least half of their 3s for the fourth time this season and it's the first time they finished above 60%.

Ashley Joens scored 20 points for the Cyclones (17-8, 9-6) to move into 18th place on the NCAA scoring list with 2,880 points. Morgan Kane added 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. The Cyclones also had eight 3-pointers but on 21 attempts.

Lexi Donarski pulled ISU with 68-66 with a layup at the 2:12 mark and had a chance to tie after an OSU turnover but missed a shot. Asi missed a layup for the Cowgirls but the ball went out of bounds off ISU with 1:09 to play. Oklahoma State ran the clock down before Asi's clutch shot.

Joens converted an offensive rebound into two free throws at 41 seconds to make it 71-68 but after an OSU miss the Cyclones missed the tying attempt.

Naomie Alnatas hit a 3-pointer in the final minute of the first quarter to give the Cowgirls a 22-19 lead and then the Cyclones went 5 of 18 in the second quarter to fall behind 42-33 at the half.

The Cyclones put together an 11-0 run early in the third quarter, taking a 46-44 lead on a Joens layup. The game stayed tight with the Cowgirls making four free throws in the final minute for a 57-53 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Iowa State is home against TCU on Saturday and Oklahoma is at Kansas on Sunday.

