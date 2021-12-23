Oklahoma company reaches out to City of Rudd to donate tornado siren

RUDD, Iowa - One week ago Wednesday, a powerful EF1 tornado severely damaged homes and buildings in Rudd. The twister also took out the town's tornado siren, which had to be manually operated. Now, an Oklahoma company is wanting to donate a new siren to the community.

Ryan Dean and Logan Shelts are with Joe Goddard Enterprises, a company which specializes in sirens and warning detection systems. Both turned their love of weather and sirens into a career.

"We have seen this devastation in real life, in it's full form," Shelts says.

The company heard about how volunteer firefighter Tyler Hicks courageously operated that siren as the tornado bore down on the town, and have reached out to the city about donating a refurbished, modern Federal Signal siren. The new siren runs on battery power, can operate if electricity goes out, and has remote activation.

Rudd firefighter kept tornado siren sounding by hand as historic storm arrived "I was mainly just thinking, you know, 'I don't want anybody to get hurt,' you know, just, 'I signed up to do this,' and that was my job that night."

The company has done work in other communities, bringing even 50 year-old sirens up to modern standards.

"Instead of spending $25,000 on a new siren, they can put a new radio on it and be able to keep on going with something that's been reliable for its whole life."

Since the company is based in Oklahoma, a state that has seen some of the most powerful and devastating tornadoes on record, Ryan and Shelts know the importance of having an effective tornado warning system. Shelts adds that a siren is just one method in a multi-layered approach to keeping people safe during storms.

"We wanted to make sure this community is protected and those who do protect have the means and ability to provide a reliable warning to those around them."

If approved, the new siren will be installed this spring.