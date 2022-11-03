MINNESOTA - Officials are saying you can expect turkey prices to be high for Thanksgiving this year.
The spread of avian bird flu will lead to Minnesota seeing a lower supply in turkeys.
On top of that experts say due to the shortage, turkeys that might not have been harvested until January are being pushed up to meet the demand, so when looking for a turkey this year you might come across various sizes.
Michael Boland, University of Minnesota Extension professor says, “So we're gonna get some smaller turkeys coming to retail stores. I believe just how they are going to deal with that issue. So we're gonna see higher turkey prices, maybe not necessarily shortage but just lighter weight turkeys I suspect.
2015 was the last outbreak of any noticeable increase in Avian flu.
Boland adds that the U of M has been working to study the housing and ventilation design of birds to better understand how the virus is contracted.
Experts are also predicting food prices for next year to go dramatically down as manufacturers are trying to get supply chain shortages under control.