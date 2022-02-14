Oelwein man pleads guilty to child sex crime in southern Minnesota

AUSTIN, Minn. – Nearly four years after he was arrested, an Iowa man has entered an Alford plea to sex crimes in Mower County.
Charles Wesley Jones, 42 of Oelwein, was charged with three counts of second-degree sexual conduct in April 2018. The Austin Police Department said an underage victim reported being sexually abused by Jones on more than one occasion.
Jones pleaded not guilty and his trial was delayed several times for various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. His trial was finally scheduled to begin Monday but Jones entered an Alford plea to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct instead.
An Alford plea means Jones does not admit guilt but concedes he could be convicted at trial.
A sentencing hearing is set for June 16.