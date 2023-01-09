Oelwein man gets 30 year federal prison sentence

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A northeast Iowa man accused of selling meth out of his home, conspiring to have a government witness assaulted, and sexually abusing multiple women gets three decades in federal prison.
A federal jury found Justin Michael Buehler, 39 from Oelwein, guilty in June 2022 of two counts of distribution of methamphetamine.
Federal prosecutors say Buehler distributed methamphetamine to an employee at his workplace and law enforcement agents worked with that employee to set up two controlled purchases of methamphetamine from Buehler’s home.
At sentencing, the Court found Buehler obstructed justice by conspiring with his cell mates to have one of the government’s witnesses physically assaulted before trial. The Court also found that two witnesses credibly testified that Buehler convinced them to come to his residence, provided substances to them, and sexually assaulted them multiple times.
After being declared a career offender under United States Sentencing Guidelines, Buehler was sentenced to serve 30 years in federal prison and must serve a 6-year term of supervised release following his term of incarceration.
The case was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement.