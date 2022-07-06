OCSO provides summer social media safety guidelines

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 16-year-old northeastern Iowa girl was reported missing when police say she left home with a man she met on social media.
Now, law enforcement officers are reminding parents about the importance of staying vigilant when it comes to their kids using social media this summer.
The overall message from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is for parents and guardians to remain watchful and involved in all of the apps, games, and websites kids frequently use, especially in the summer months.
The sheriff's office says on average kids receive a cell phone at the age of ten with around 30% of children reporting being cyberbullied in their lifetime.
To prevent cyberbullying and other serious crimes Capt. James Schueller says to make sure kid's profiles are set to private. Check to ensure they're only sharing information with people they know in real life and make sure to turn off location tracking.
Schueller explained, "We've had some cases before where a predator was able to kind of fine-tune finding out where a potential victim could be just by the location services being on, on their computer or social media platform."
You can also set ground rules like digital curfews, scheduling specific activity time every day that doesn't include electronics and by performing social media check-in's.
Schueller added, "Monitoring sites, asking questions about who they're talking to and what they're sharing online. Asking, 'Has anyone ever sent something that made you feel uncomfortable?' or 'Have you sent something that you later regretted?' All of those questions are just being involved. Parents, guardians, that's the biggest safety factor, safety net, in this whole thing is that involvement from that level."
Parents and guardians can also use tools like privacy settings, blocking and reporting to protect kids.
If you're interested in more online safety education courses and programs you can find much more on NetSmartz.