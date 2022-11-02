OCSO, District Attorney discuss updates on Olmsted County suspicious death case

OLMSTED CO., Minn. - We have an exclusive update for you about an ongoing suspicious death investigation in rural Olmsted County.
On Wednesday the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office met with District Attorney Mark Ostrem to discuss developments in the case.
Capt. James Schuller says more information is expected to be released in the next 24-48 hours.
As a reminder, the body of Tia Arleth, 28, was found on June 17 in rural Olmsted County.
Her body was discovered in an advanced state of decomposition under a tarp in the area along CR2 and 70th avenue NE in Haverhill Township.
Law enforcement say her death is suspicious and we've been waiting for a toxicology report to provide more insight into how she died after an autopsy report couldn't determine her official cause of death.
KIMT News 3 spoke with Arleth's niece Avril and her niece's mother back in June of this year. Their comments on the investigation still hit home months later.
At the time Avril Arleth said, "Tia would want her family to know what happened and would want them to stop stressing over it and come to terms with it but they can't do that until they know what happened."
Avril's mother, Melonie Croney went on to say, " When someone is just taken from you like this and there's no answers and you know that somebody knows and they could tell you, it hurts. It's hard."
Arleth was reported missing to the Rochester Police Department on June 12 by her mother. She was last seen in Rochester on May 30 of this year.
The sheriff's office did exclusively tell KIMT New 3 a press conference is expected to be held to update the community on the suspicious death investigation.