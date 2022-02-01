OCPH uncertain over whether Omicron cases have peaked

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Local public health experts say it's too soon to know whether cases of the Omicron variant have peaked in Olmsted County.
Today Olmsted County Public Health reported one new coronavirus death, and under 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus for last week. The agency believes that number doesn't fully represent the amount of transmission in the county, adding case counts from previous weeks are still being updated on a daily basis.
"We know this is an under-representation," said Epidemiologist Meaghan Sherden of Olmsted County Public Health. "This is also where I want to say we won't know we're out of the peak until we're about a week or so out of it, just because of how case counts are coming in."
Data delays are causing the results of some COVID tests to be processed weeks after being taken. Muddying the waters even further - the increasing use of at-home tests, results of which are not reported to officials.
"Especially here in Minnesota, we're still rapidly trying to play a little bit of catch up with some of our data." Sherden continued, "I always just want to put this caveat here, too, we do not have a full handle of testing that's happening here in Olmsted County, just because of the availability of at-home tests."
The county's associate director of public health, Denise Daniels, reports COVID and flu cases have caused some strain at Mayo Clinic and OMC over the past few weeks, but they "seem to be holding their own." Sherden says going forward, local public health experts will increasingly focus on hospitalization rates and deaths as key indicators of COVID conditions.