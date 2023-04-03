Oakridge Treatment Center fire forces residents to find temporary housing

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The Oakridge Treatment Center suffered a fire early Monday morning.
The Rochester Fire Department says the fire occurred at 2:55 am with the Mayo Clinic Ambulance and Olmsted County Sheriff's Office responding to the scene. Firefighters discovered the fire active in the building's chimney, spreading smoke throughout the facility. The wall around the chimney was opened to confirm the fire was not extending behind the wall. No civilian and firefighter injuries were reported. The fire damage is estimated to be at $300,000.
One resident says the facility is sending residents to treatment centers in North Dakota and near St. Paul at around 10 am Monday morning.
"They tried to get that done well, but it was very disorganized and obviously with the fire that was kind of a big deal," said Oakridge resident, Thomas Stein.
The American Red Cross and The City of Rochester Emergency Management are also helping displaced residents find housing.