Oak Leaf Comics celebrates 45 years in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A pop culture landmark in North Iowa celebrated its 45th anniversary on Saturday.
Oak Leaf Comics & Collectibles invited the public to its location on North Federal Avenue in Mason City from 10 am to 6 pm Saturday to experience sales, costume contests, inflatables for kids, and other special attractions.
Oak Leaf began life in its owner’s basement and has operated out of five locations in Mason City over 45 years. Its latest move came in 2011 after the previous store on 5th Street was flooded.