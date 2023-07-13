NUWAY Counseling Center opens new location after being displaced last May

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The new location is located at St. Luke's Episcopal Church and will be able to serve more people suffering from addiction.
As the colder months approach, NUWAY says they see an increase in people seeking help for addiction. According to NUWAY, the new space is larger, having one more group therapy room than their previous location. The larger space will allow the treatment center to take on more patrons when Fall comes.
The new location is in a quieter neighborhood with a large outdoor space. The outdoors space gives patients more opportunities to decompress and focus on their path towards recovery.
"Sometimes when going through addiction treatment, it can be some really hard and tough stuff so being able to put your face out in the sunshine can do wonders," said Chief Community Relations Officer, Monique Bourgeois.
NUWAY is planning to host an open house to showcase the new facility sometime in late August.