Nuway Counseling Center finds new home

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Nuway Counseling center is moving in with the St. Lukes Episcopal Church after being displaced due to developers taking over their building on 11th avenue.
The counseling center believes finding a new home at the Church is a big win for the organization after being forced to move out soon. Nuway's new location will be slightly bigger and only require minimal renovations. The Church's space is ideal because it used to be a school with classrooms. The organization will now use the classrooms to facilitate group therapy sessions.
"A lot of people will seek out faith organizations to address some of the concerns they might have going on in their life, so that's just another win win for the church and the Nuway Rochester counseling center," said Nuway Chief Community Relations Officer, Monique Bourgeois.
Nuway is still providing treatment services for those struggling with mental health and substance abuse problems until they move into St. Lukes in June.