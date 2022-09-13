Nurses strike for fair wages and better work conditions in the Twin Cities and Duluth

MINNESOTA-Roughly 15,000 nurses were back out picketing in the Twin Cities and Duluth on Tuesday for fair wages and better work conditions.
The Minnesota Nurses Association Union has requested a pay raise of 30% over three years, which would bring a nurses' wage to around $34.99.
Hospitals have said profit losses from the COVID-19 pandemic have made it financially difficult to accept the proposal and have countered with 12%.
On Tuesday, buses full of travel nurses were brought in to hospitals, like Abbott Northwest in Minneapolis, to temporarily fill nurses' positions.
Travel nurses are being paid upwards of $126.00 an hour, plus overtime, with a weekly salary amounting to more than $8,000 dollars, according to the MSSI job hiring website.
Rochester based nurse Saydee Warren tells KIMT she understands why the hospital brought in travel nurses but said it could complicate an already difficult situation.
"Definitely pros and cons, like pros obviously helping with staffing shortages and helping with that nurse to patient ratio, which is really nice but the fact of the matter is working alongside somebody that is making what you make in a month they are making in a week. So, that is super frustrating for the exact same work we put in. It is just kind of like I do not know where the loyalty stands with the nurse who have been with the hospitals for so long. It is frustrating," Warren said.
Warren has multiple friends who are currently picketing in the Twin Cities and Duluth and said she stands behind their message.
"I think it is great what they are doing like the message patients before profits is huge. I do know quite a few people in the cities who are participating in the strike, as well as Duluth. So, I support what they are doing. I think it is fantastic," Warren said.
MSSI's website states the strike is expected to end by Saturday but tells applicants to be ready to work for a longer duration.