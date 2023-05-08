Nurses, lawmakers react to Mayo Clinic's ultimatum

ST. PAUL, Minn. - After Mayo Clinic's bombshell announcement demanding the Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act not be passed, nurses and politicians are getting a chance to say their piece.
The Minnesota Nurses Association (MNA) held a joint press conference Monday with DFL lawmakers that authored the bill to speak out against Mayo's actions.
The clinic is threatening to pull billions of dollars out of Minnesota. For communities like Rochester, a city so connected to Mayo it's nicknamed "Med City," the economic fallout would be devastaing.
Several nurses with the MNA are employed by Mayo Clinic Health Systems. Despite the fear of losing their job, they still spoke out about the faults in how Mayo treats its workers.
"It's been an eye-opening experience seeing how Mayo relies on last-minute, jerry-rigging, duct-taping tactics that are not acceptable for nurses and patients," said Kari Wilkemeyer, an RN from Austin.
The association has a long list of cases documenting how hospitals being short-staffed impacts the safety of both nurses and patients. These include receiving unsafe assignments, being assigned tasks they had no training for, delibarte understaffing while overfilling beds, and causing patients to leave emergency care because no one was available to treat them.
The nurses feel overworked and unable to provide each patient the care they deserve.
"I want those familes to go home and know that their family member is taken care of, that somebody has deeply been involved with their care," said Julie Laue, an RN from Fairmont.
Wanting Minnesotans to have the best care possible is something both sides of the arguement desire.
"[Mayo Clinic] is the gold standard of health care and it would be truly unfortunate if information from this legislative session, bills passed that would deter and diminish Mayo's continued growth in the area," said Senator Carla Nelson (R, Rochester).
Sen. Nelson disagrees with how to accomplish this shared goal, however. She believes that instead of using government oversight to limit patient-to-nurse ratios, a nurse licensure compact would allow for mure nurses to be hired to meet demand.
"We don't need more commitees to decide staffing ratios," she said. "We need more nurses."
This view is shared by Mayo Clinic, who said in a statement Monday that recruiting and retaining health care workers is the biggest challenge the company faces - something they say the current bill doesn't address.
Though the company is open to working with lawmakers to compromise, they also criticized the bill's architects for wasting time.
"We are disappointed with bill authors in the time being spent on a press conference when we could be using this time to make progress on a solution," the statement read.
The MNA refutes many points made by Nelson and Mayo Clinic. They report that the state is employing more registered nurses than ever, yet understaffing remains an issue. This, they say, is why recruitment and retainment have been difficult to rein in.
The association is also accusing Mayo Clinic of using "blackmail" and other underhanded tactics to get their way.
"It's really not that hard to see why nurses would be intimidated by Mayo when they work closely with the National Right to Work Foundation to spread misinformation about unions, sabotage union activity, and decertify Mayo union hospitals," said Becky Nelson, an RN with Abbott Northwestern hospital who also serves as a chair on the MNA's Government Affairs Commission.
With the state's legislative session to end in two weeks, time is running out on a solution that will keep all parties happy.