Nurse staffing measure criticized by Mayo Clinic is pulled from big healthcare bill

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT THROUGH 6 AM CDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for fine particle pollution. The Air Quality Index
(AQI) is expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups category.

* WHERE...Southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 8 AM CDT today through 6 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults,
may experience health effects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

A band of very heavy ground-level smoke from wildfires in northern
Alberta and Saskatchewan is currently moving along a cold front in
northwestern Minnesota. The smoke will continue to move south and
east and eventually impact the entire state of Minnesota. The smoke
should clear rapidly overnight into Friday morning.

Fine particle levels are expected to reach the orange AQI category,
a level considered unhealthy for sensitive groups, across
southeastern, northeastern, and far east central Minnesota. This
area includes Rochester and Winona. In the orange area, sensitive
groups should avoid prolonged time outdoors.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.
Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible.

&&

For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the Minnesota Air;
mobile app, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-;
quality.;

You can find additional information about health and air;
quality at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.

Nurse staffing measure criticized by Mayo Clinic is pulled from big healthcare bill

  • Updated
  • 0
Minnesota Legislature

Clouds float over the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, Minnesota. (AP Photo/Steve Karnowski)

 Steve Karnowski

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Proposed legislation that attracted criticism from Mayo Clinic has been pulled from the overall health omnibus bill at the Minnesota Statehouse.

State Representative Andy Smith, DFL of Rochester, tells KIMT-TV 3 news the Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act was pulled from the bill and will instead be considered as a stand-alone item in a conference committee.  The measure would establish committees of direct care workers and management at Minnesota hospitals to set safe staffing levels on a hospital-by-hospital, unit-by-unit basis, including a maximum limit on the number of patients that any one nurse should safely care for.

Mayo Clinic objected to the act, saying “This bill imposes a government-mandated staffing model and complex regulatory structure that will limit the autonomy and flexibility needed to allow Mayo to do what it does best – innovate and meet the needs of our patients, our staff and the communities we serve.”

Representative Smith says if the act passes, Mayo Clinic would be the only healthcare provider exempt from it.

Tags

Recommended for you