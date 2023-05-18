Nurse staffing measure criticized by Mayo Clinic is pulled from big healthcare bill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Proposed legislation that attracted criticism from Mayo Clinic has been pulled from the overall health omnibus bill at the Minnesota Statehouse.
State Representative Andy Smith, DFL of Rochester, tells KIMT-TV 3 news the Keep Nurses at the Bedside Act was pulled from the bill and will instead be considered as a stand-alone item in a conference committee. The measure would establish committees of direct care workers and management at Minnesota hospitals to set safe staffing levels on a hospital-by-hospital, unit-by-unit basis, including a maximum limit on the number of patients that any one nurse should safely care for.
Mayo Clinic objected to the act, saying “This bill imposes a government-mandated staffing model and complex regulatory structure that will limit the autonomy and flexibility needed to allow Mayo to do what it does best – innovate and meet the needs of our patients, our staff and the communities we serve.”
Representative Smith says if the act passes, Mayo Clinic would be the only healthcare provider exempt from it.