Nucleus RadioPharma opening a manufacturing facility in Rochester to provide easier access to cancer treatment drugs

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The pharmaceutical company, Nucleus RadioPharma, is opening a manufacturing facility in the Two Discovery Square building.
The drug company will be producing Radioligand therapy medicine to diagnose, treat, and kill certain types of cancer. Radioligand therapy can minimize the side effects of chemotherapy and radiation.
The Mayo Clinic would obtain these drugs from places from across the world, such as Australia. With the the pharmaceutical company joining downtown Rochester, the hospital can avoid paying high import costs and dealing with shipment delays by going to RadioPharma for help.
"If you ever have weather that goes through and hits a part of the country that doesn't affect Minneapolis or Rochester specifically, you could still have those patients being effected. When there were storms going through Indianapolis, they were delays getting treatment for people in Rochester so its better to have it on site," said CEO of Nucleus RadioPharma, Charles Conroy.
The facility will employ 28 workers and is expected to be up and running by the summer of 2024.