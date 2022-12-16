Nuclear fusion breakthrough shows a promising future for sustainable energy

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A scientific breakthrough in nuclear fusion research was achieved recently during a study at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory.
For seven decades, researchers have been trying to find alternative energy solutions through nuclear fusion.
As of this week, for the first time in history, scientists have been able to generate a higher energy output than input, which is a remarkable milestone.
Nuclear fusion is the process of fusing hydrogen ions into helium, which releases large amounts of energy that is carbon-free, which means it is a highly sustainable, clean source of energy.
While fusion is difficult to sustain, it creates a very small amount of radioactive waste compared to nuclear fission, which is the process used in our current nuclear power facilities.
"You get more power out with fusion than you do with fission or really anything else," said Rod Milbrandt, physics instructor at Rochester Community and Technical College.
While he is optimistic and excited about this huge milestone, Milbrandt feels that there is still a lot of work ahead before we'll see any big changes in our infrastucture.
"It would be sort of the ultimate power source, which is why people have been trying to get it to work for so long," Milbrandt said.