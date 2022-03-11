November traffic stop leads to drug charges against Charles City man

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County man is facing multiple drug charges after a winter traffic stop.
Samuel Ryan Kiewel, 20 of Charles City, is accused of three controlled substance violations.
Court documents state Kiewel was a front passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic violation in the 2100 block of Old Highway Road in Charles City on November 20, 2021. The arresting officer says there was a strong smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle and Kiewel surrendered an illegal drug and the device used to inhale it.
Law enforcement says a search then found four squares of acid, a glass jar containing 4.02 grams of marijuana concentrate, and 24 packages of “CALI GUMMIEZ 50 MG THC.” Court documents state Kiewel admitted to selling the concentrate and gummies for profit.
Criminal charges were filed against Kiewel on Wednesday. He was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Floyd County Jail on $35,000 bond.