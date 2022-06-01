Are you looking forward to summer heat, time at the lake or pool? Well... you're likely going to have to wait for several days. While we are enjoying some sunshine and pleasant temperatures this week, much of next week will feature below average temperatures as highs area generally in the 60s. It will also be somewhat unsettled with chances for rain and likely more cloudy days than sunny ones. Hopefully this cooler stint is short lived and we can look forward to warmer days by the middle of June.
Not looking so summer-like through the first part of June.
Aaron White
Chief Meteorologist
