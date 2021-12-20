Not guilty pleas over Halloween beating in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A Floyd County trio accused of a Halloween assault is pleading not guilty.
Brandon Patrick Starkey, 28 of Charles City, Zachary James Starkey, 28 of Charles City, and Michelle Lea Keagle, 31 of Charles City, have all entered not guilty pleas to willful injury causing serious injury and willful injury causing bodily injury.
Court documents state an argument between intoxicated friends on October 31 in Charles City resulted in the three defendants repeatedly striking another person, leaving the victim with a severe cut to the left eyebrow, a left orbital fracture, and left orbital muscle damage.
Brandon Starkey is set to stand trial beginning February 15, 2022. The trials of Keagle and Zachary Starkey are scheduled to begin on March 29, 2022.