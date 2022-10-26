Not guilty pleas from women connected to Freeborn County homicide investigation

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Two women arrested in connection with a Freeborn County homicide are set to stand trial.
Ashley Marie Estrada, 34 of Albert Lea, and Raquel Isabel Vasquez, 25 of Albert Lea, are both charged with second-degree burglary.
Freeborn County law enforcement says it searched a home in Ellendale on August 10 looking for Ben Moreno, 32 of Albert Lea. Moreno was wanted for the killing of Juan Vasquez Jr. on August 9. Investigators say they received information Moreno would be at the Ellendale home with Estrada and Vasquez.
Court documents state a SWAT team approached the home and Estrada and Vasquez surrendered. Moreno was not found.
Investigators say Vasquez told them she and Estrada had broken into the home, used the bathroom, and cooked some rice and beans. Vasquez reportedly said no one else was with them.
Both Estrada and Vasquez have pleaded not guilty. Estrada is set to stand trial on December 12. Vasquez’ trial is scheduled to begin on February 13, 2023.
Moreno was eventually arrested in Forest City on August 11. He has not yet entered a plea to charges of first-degree manslaughter and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.