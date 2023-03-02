Not guilty pleas entered over Rochester baseball bat assault

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A brother and sister charged with a baseball bat attack are pleading not guilty.
Mina Tony Hanna, 20 of Rochester, and Georgina Tony Hanna, 20 of Rochester, are now scheduled to stand trial for second-degree assault and two counts of fifth-degree assault. Police say the two attacked an adult male victim with a pink baseball bat on September 16, 2022.
Court documents state the victim and the Hannas were involved in a property dispute and Georgina Hanna and the victim have a child together. The victim told Rochester police he was struck on the arms and upper body until he grabbed the bat from Mina Hanna and threw it away.
Investigators say a witness said she saw the baseball bat assault as it happened.
Mina Hanna is set to stand trial starting August 21. Georgina Hanna’s trial is scheduled to begin on September 5.