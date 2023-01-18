Not guilty plea to theft of $45,000 in computers from Dodge County company

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A man accused of stealing 15 computers is pleading not guilty.
Carl Edward Clark, 39 of Faribault, was charged in September 2022 with 15 counts of felony theft.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it was contacted in May 2022 by McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing about six missing laptop computers. Investigators say a tracking system showed the missing laptops were at Clark’s home and deputies say he admitted having them. Court documents state the laptops were returned and Clark was fired.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says it was discovered in June 2022 that Clark illegally had at least 13 more McNeilus computers in his possession. A search of Clark’s home was conducted in August 2022 and seven laptops and four tablet computers belonging to McNeilus were recovered. Investigators say four more laptop computers were found and it took a week to identify them as also being McNeilus property.
Court documents state the value of the equipment allegedly stolen by Clark was $45,340.
Clark pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday. No trial date has been set.