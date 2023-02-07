Not guilty plea to knifepoint robbery in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Minneapolis man arrested for a Rochester mugging is pleading not guilty.
Brandon Vandell Carmichael, 41, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and simple robbery, both felonies.
The Rochester Police Department says a man reported being robbed on the afternoon of January 4 in at the intersection of Broadway Avenue N and 1st Street NE. The victim told officers he had eaten at a restaurant on N Broadway and observed a man watching him pay. The victim says he left the restaurant and walked south on Broadway when he was bumped from behind by the man who had been watching him.
The victim says the man had a knife in his hand and demanded money, which the victim surrendered. The mugger was described as a black male wearing dark baggy pants, a puffy denim jacket, and a red bandana tied around his head.
Two officers say they went to the nearby Salvation Army to look for a potential suspect. The officers say they saw Carmichael with a red bandana next to him and a knife in the defendant’s coat pocket. Court documents state the victim then identified Carmichael as the man who robbed him.
A trial is scheduled to start on March 27.