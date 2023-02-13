Not guilty plea to Howard County killing

CRESCO, Iowa – A man accused of a murder in Howard County is pleading not guilty.
Sayvonne Eugene Jordan, 25 of Elma, is charged with first-degree murder, going armed with intent, and abuse of a corpse.
Jordan is accused of killing Jonathan Esparza on October 20, 2022. The killing allegedly occurred in the 800 block of Main Street in Elma and investigators say Jordan mutilated Esparza’s corpse in an effort to conceal his crime.
Esparza was listed as a missing person in late 2022 and his car was found on November 11, 2023.
Jordan is now set to stand trial starting March 29.