Not guilty plea to drug and gun crimes from Mason City man

Andrew Lofton

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered to drug and gun charges filed after the raid of a Mason City apartment.

Law enforcement says it searched the home of Andrew Earl Lofton, 46 of Mason City, in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue just after 8:30 am on April 20.  According to court documents, two handguns with obliterated serial numbers were found in the apartment and a backpack hanging outside Lofton’s bedroom window held 22 ounce-sized bags of methamphetamine and another handgun.

Lofton is now scheduled to stand trial starting June 27 for possession with intent to deliver meth and three counts of possession of a firearm by felon.

Investigators say Lofton has a past conviction for drug possession.  

