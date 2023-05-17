Not guilty plea to drug and gun crimes from Mason City man

MASON CITY, Iowa – A not guilty plea is entered to drug and gun charges filed after the raid of a Mason City apartment.
Law enforcement says it searched the home of Andrew Earl Lofton, 46 of Mason City, in the 700 block of North Federal Avenue just after 8:30 am on April 20. According to court documents, two handguns with obliterated serial numbers were found in the apartment and a backpack hanging outside Lofton’s bedroom window held 22 ounce-sized bags of methamphetamine and another handgun.
Lofton is now scheduled to stand trial starting June 27 for possession with intent to deliver meth and three counts of possession of a firearm by felon.
Investigators say Lofton has a past conviction for drug possession.