Not guilty plea to attempted murders in Clear Lake

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Clear Lake man is pleading not guilty to trying to kill two people.
Chad Ronald Gustin, 34 of Clear Lake, is accused of attacking a woman around 1 am on May 28 in the 200 block of 7th Avenue South in Clear Lake. Law enforcement says Gustin Choked his victim, punched her in the face, and threatened to kill her.
Investigators say Gustin then saw the woman the evening of May 29 riding on the back of a motorcycle on North 8th Street in Clear Lake. Gustin is accused of running a red light in his pickup truck and trying to crash into the motorcycle twice as the cycle tried to make it to the Clear Lake Police Department. Court documents state Gustin made contact with the motorcycle but the rider manager to avoid most of the impact.
Gustin is now scheduled to stand trial beginning August 9 on two counts of attempted murder and one count of domestic abuse assault.