Not guilty plea over Mower County stabbing of two teens

AUSTIN, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over the stabbing of two teenagers in Lyle.
Carsen Brian Dolan, 18 of Lyle, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and one count of second-degree riot while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Dolan and a 14-year-old were arrested on November 16 after the Mower County Sheriff’s Office was called about a boy and girl stabbed in the 500 block of 4th Street. The 16-year-old victims were sent to the hospital where they were treated and released.
Carsen allegedly told investigators that two groups of people had a feud before the stabbings.
Dolan is now set to stand trial on May 1, 2023, in Mower County District Court. The identity of the 14-year-old arrested in this case has not been released.