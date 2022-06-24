Not guilty plea in Rochester shooting that killed one, critically wounded another

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A not guilty plea is entered over a Rochester shooting that killed one man and critically injured another.
Ty Jhuan Davis Anderson, 22 of St. Cloud, is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a violent crime.
Rochester police say Anderson shot two people on October 30, 2020, after an argument at the Essex Apartments on 41st Street NW. Investigators say the man who died was shot in the head and back while a man who survived had gunshot wounds to the forehead and upper right chest.
Police found multiple .380 shell casings at the scene and a .380 pistol in a nearby storm drain. Court documents state Snapchat videos of that evening show Anderson drinking heavily and holding a pistol that looks identical to the one found outside Essex Park.
No trial date has been set.