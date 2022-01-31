Not guilty plea in Dodge Center stabbing

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – A Hayfield man accused of a stabbing is pleading not guilty.
Tyler Bill Stroud, 34, was arrested on January 15 and charged with second-degree assault, fifth-degree drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition, and two misdemeanor weapons violations.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says Stroud got into a confrontation with a 30-year-old man in Dodge Center which ended with Stroud stabbing the man and driving away. Stroud was taken into custody when he stopped at an intersection and two sheriff’s deputies used their vehicles to box him in.
No trial date has been set. Stroud remains in the Steele County Detention Center on $200,000 bond.