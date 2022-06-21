Not guilty plea from alleged Mason City house shooter

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting at multiple Mason City residences is pleading not guilty.
Harley Davison Llewellyn, 43 of Mason City, is facing four counts of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon. Investigators say he fired shots at homes along 10th Street NE, South Jefferson Avenue, 9th Street NE, and 15th Street SE. The gunfire happened in April and May and Llewellyn was allegedly targeting specific homes.
Llewellyn pleaded not guilty Tuesday and his trial is scheduled to start on July 26.