Not guilty plea for Rochester break-in where over $80,000 was stolen

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A man accused of stealing over $80,000 from a Rochester business is pleading not guilty.
Richard Lee Holston, 44 of St. Paul, was charged in July 2022 with second-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, and felony theft. Rochester police say Holston is one of three individuals who robbed a store in northwest Rocheter on November 4, 2021. Court documents state $80,200 in cash, a truck title, check books, a death certificate, and a company safe were stolen during the burglary.
Investigators say security video identified a vehicle involved in the break-in and police say Holston rented that vehicle, then returned it the day after the burglary. Law enforcement says cell phone data also showed Holston was in Rochester when the burglary happened.
Court documents show Holston was arrested on these charges on January 5. His trial is scheduled to begin on July 31.