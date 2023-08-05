Not guilty plea entered in Olmsted County to child sex abuse charges decades old

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is scheduled over child sex abuse that allegedly happened in Olmsted County decades ago.
David Shane Dailey, 52 of Casper, Wyoming, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. Dailey is accused of sexually abusing a child when he lived in Olmsted County between 1994 and 2003.
Court documents state Dailey was convicted of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in Wabasha County in 2008. He was sentenced to 10 years of supervised probation for that.
Dailey’s trial in Olmsted County is scheduled to start on December 26.