Not guilty plea entered in Mason City shooting

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of shooting someone in Mason City is pleading not guilty.
Kalab Vanscyoc, 27 of Mason City, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, reckless use of a firearm causing injury, and going armed with intent. Mason City police say Vanscyoc shot someone on May 10 in the area of 8th Street and North Van Buren Avenue.
Court documents state the victim was not seriously injured.
The investigation of the shooting led police to try and search a home in the 100 block of 8th Street SW. That led to a nearly three-hour standoff on May 11 and the use of tear gas before Vanscyoc was found in the attic of the home.
Vanscyoc is now scheduled to stand trial starting July 26.