Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County.
It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
Zazueta suffered what are described as non-life threatening injuries and was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment.
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Albert Lea Fire Department, and Mayo Ambulance assisted with this accident.