Northwood woman charged with lying to get thousands of dollars in state aid

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County woman is accused of cheating the State of Iowa out of housing and food assistance.
Jennifer Hope Mikesell, 45 of Northwood, is charged with ongoing criminal conduct, first-degree theft, and first-degree fraudulent practice. She’s accused of lying to the Iowa Department of Human Services to receive $10,067 in aid.
Investigators say Mikesell falsely told state officials her husband was not living with her in order to get housing and food assistance. This deception allegedly started in November 2021 and continued until Mikesell was arrested on Tuesday.
She's being held in the Worth County Jail on $45,000 bond.