Northwood man to stand trial for head-on collision in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County man is going to trial over a head-on collision that injured him and two other people.
Tyler Eugene Litwiler, 29 of Northwood, has pleaded not guilty to serious injury by vehicle – by OWI or reckless driving.
The collision happened on Orchid Avenue in Mason City around 10:16 pm on January 3. Court documents state Litwiler was driving north and crossed the center line, crashing into another vehicle. Investigators say the collision seriously injured one person in the other vehicle and caused moderate injuries to another. Litwiler was also taken to the hospital after the crash.
Court documents state Litwiler’s blood alcohol content was tested and found to be .109.
His trial is scheduled to start on June 14.