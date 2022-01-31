Northwood man sentenced for drunken car chase

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A jail sentence is handed out to a man who led law enforcement on a drunken, high-speed chase.
Jalin Jamaal Davis, 23 of Northwood, pleaded guilty to eluding and OWI-first offense for the incident on August 21, 2021, and was sentenced Monday to four days behind bars. Davis was also ordered to pay a $1,250 fine.
Court documents state Davis was seen driving north on Highway 65 in Worth County when he crossed the center line, went into the ditch, and kept going until almost hitting a parked deputy’s patrol car. A chase ensued that reached speeds over 85 miles per hour before Davis stopped at a home in Northwood.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office says Davis was handcuffed and put in the back of a patrol car but escaped and was recaptured trying to slowly run away. A breath test showed Davis with a blood alcohol content of .239, nearly four times the legal limit in Iowa.